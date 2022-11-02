Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fortunes are made on the ‘skeletons of Royal Family’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of standing atop coffins to make their fortune.



Royal author and biographer and author Tom Bower issued these claims in his latest interview with Good Morning Britain.

He began the conversation by saying, “The couple in Montecito are making their fortune solely by damaging and destroying the royal family to promote their own fortunes and their own prestige and their own brand.”



Before signing off he even included his own insight and claimed, “I don’t think they should be allowed to call themselves Duke and Duchess anymore.”

This comes shortly after the expert accused Meghan of having her “own agenda” and claimed, “William saw through her, Charles saw through her, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer saw through her.”