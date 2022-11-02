Prince Harry seemingly making blunders to promote his upcoming memoir

Prince Harry is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming book as he reportedly reached out friends and ex-girlfriends to include their words in his much-anticipated memoir, titled Spare.



However, the Duke's ex-girlfriends and mates found the request ironic. “It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media. But now he wants them to when he needs their help,” an unnamed source told The Sun.

There are speculations and rumours that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has contributed a lot to his memoir. Harry does not seem hesitant to add some controversial details about his affairs and something more as per strategy to make the project popular.

Lilbet's father has reportedly signed a multi-million-dollar contract with Penguin Random House for rights to his “intimate and heartfelt” account of his life, which will be out on January 10.