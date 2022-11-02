Shah Rukh Khan drops official teaser of upcoming movie 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his much awaited comeback in Bollywood with his film Pathaan, after four years break.

The B-Town actor also known as King Khan took to Instagram on November 2 on his 57th birthday and shared the teaser of his forthcoming film Pathaan.

The caption along with the official teaser read, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."





Khan, 57, is starring alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan follows an undercover cop who along with his ex-con and others will take down the drug mafia that killed his father.

Watch the Official Teaser

It is an action thriller movie written and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his own banner Yash Raj Films.

