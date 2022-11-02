'Black Panther' team visits Chadwick Boseman grave to pay tributes: Winston Duke

'Black Panther' team visits Chadwick Boseman's grave to pay tributes: Winston Duke

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever team visited Chadwick Boseman resting place to pay tributes, as per Winston Duke, who portrays M'Baku in the films.

During an interview with CBS Mornings, the actor said, "It was just our own chance to say goodbye, because it all happened so suddenly," Duke said, "When it all happened, none of us knew he was even sick."

The sequel of Black Panther presents a moving tribute to the deceased actor and his character.

The 35-year-old said it was "incredibly difficult" to work on the film while everyone's hearts were still heavy.

"This movie is so much," Duke said. "It's very heartfelt. We're dealing with the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, and the loss of Chadwick, and the loss of the character T'Challa, so everyone in the movie is dealing with that grief."

Boseman's death shocked many of his fans and friends as he had kept his cancer diagnosis secret. Duke recounted the time he received the news while driving home from a store.

"My sister called and just said, 'Are you sitting down?'" Duke said. "And she said, 'Chadwick passed.' And I was like, 'Chadwick, who? Because the Chadwick I know is a young, healthy, spry guy.'"

Duke said that as the cast and crew dealt with that loss while filming the sequel, they were given the time to grieve whenever needed.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to be released on November 11 and is called one of the year's biggest films. Initial reviews are already calling it one of Marvel's best films ever.