BTS' Jin takes over iTunes chart globally with record-breaking achievement: Find out

BTS member Jin creates history as a solo artist with his first-ever collaboration single The Astronaut on iTunes chart.

On November 1, Allkpop reported that BTS Jin's new collab single The Astronaut reached at the No.1 position on the iTunes music chart globally.

The Astronaut rules over the iTunes chart in at least 100 countries including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, France, Germany, Singapore, and Thailand.

In addition, the single also soared on the European iTunes song chart for a third consecutive day.

With this achievement, The Astronaut becomes the fourth song to hit this milestone in 2022 after Jungkook's song Stay Alive, Jungkook's Left and Right, and Jimin's With You.

Last month, BTS Jin with the collaboration of British rock band Coldplay released his first-ever solo single The Astronaut.