Netflix series 'Stranger Things' actors in other movies, shows: list inside

Netflix series 'Stranger Things' actors in other movies and shows: list inside

Netflix Stranger Things actors have a huge fan following for playing the best roles in the series , all the seasons have become immensely popular in a shorter period of time.

The cast members on the series have also given the roles in other Netflix originals.

Here’s a list of actors from Stranger Things who can be seen in other projects of the giant.

1. Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby is one of the key characters on the show, she was only 12 when she appeared in the first season of Stranger Things in 2016. Brown has been featured in only one other Netflix project i.e Enola Holmes 2. She is playing the titular role in the upcoming film.

In addition to that, Brown is also expected to be featured in the fantasy movie Damsel, and the Russo Brothers’ The Electric State.

2. Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin has played the character of Cole in the Netflix Western Concrete Cowboy, he was also featured in 2019’s High Flying Bird as Darius. McLaughlin will also be seen in the forthcoming Lee Daniels Netflix movie, The Deliverance.

3. Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp can be seen in the comedy film Hubie Halloween which was released in 2020, he was starred alongside Kevin James, Adam Sandler, and Julie Bowen.

4. Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink is featured in all three parts of Fear Street movies which were released in 2021. She was also in 2019 horror movie Eli co-starring alongside Charlie Shotwell and Lili Taylor.

The actress had a small cameo in season 2, episode 12 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

5. Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo had played a cameo in the first season of the Michelle Obama kids show, Waffles + Mochi in which he portrayed Casey the electrician in episode 9. He has also hosted two seasons of the Netflix original reality series Prank Encounters.

6. Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer has been featured in smaller roles in two Netflix original movies. She played the character of Willis in Things Heard & Seen in 2021 and Coco in Velvet Buzzsaw.

7. Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke also starred in the first Fear Street movie Fear Street: Part One -1994, alongside fellow Stranger Things star Sadie Sink

The actor most recently starred in a high-school movie Do Revenge. Maya will be featured in the upcoming Bradley Cooper movie Maestro as Jamie Bernstein.

8. Priah Ferguson

Priah Ferguson starred as Sydney Gordon in the 2022 Halloween movie The Curse of Bridge Hollow, alongside Marlon Wayans. She will also use her vocal talent for dubbing in the upcoming animated series My Dad the Bounty Hunter.

9. Winona Ryder

Winon Ryder was featured for a tiny role in the comedy special from Sarah Cooper in 2020 called Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.

10. Joe Keery

Joe Keery has starred as Duke Goolies in the two TV comedy specials Death to 2020 and Death to 2021.

