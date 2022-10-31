Frankie Jonas, girlfriend hilariously recreates Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift for Halloween

Franklin Jonas poked fun at his older brother Joe Jonas by creating a moment from Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience in 2008.

Franklin, popularly known as Frankie, dressed up as Joe for Halloween – with girlfriend Anna Olson channelling the singer’s famous ex Taylor Swift.

The couple recreated a memorable scene from the 2008 the concert. Frankie wore a tight Burnin' Up t-shirt, a black vest which Joe had worn during the concert. Olson wore a sequin dress similar to the one Swift wore when she performed with the singer back in the day.

In his Instagram carousel, Frankie shared not only the couple’s look but also the original photo that inspired it. He captioned the IG post with hashtags "#jonasborthers3dmovie," "#streammidnights," and "#happyhalloween,"

The duo took the chaotic costume even further when he shared a video clip of him singing and then asking brother Nick Jonas to "do a flip" on command, as Olson asks repeatedly, "Joe Jonas, is that you?"



He even uploaded a close-up image of their hands, wearing what Frankie described as “matching purity rings” – a nod to his family’s choice of jewellery in the early days of the Jonas Brothers’ Disney Channel careers. The rings were supposed to be a "promise" to "stay pure until marriage."

On his TikTok page, Frankie pokes even more fun at Joe, writing in his caption that he was "fighting off the horny celibate teens as Joe and Taylor from the 3D movie."

Fans were in splits as they commented on the post, praising their clever look.

One fan commented, “Best Halloween 22 costume goes to (sic)”. Another fan agreed, “y’all win halloween this year. it’s settled. (sic)”

Swift and Joe dated from July to October 2008, in what ended with a headline-making breakup that was capped with a 27-second phone call. However, the water’s under the bridge as the ex-pair reunited amicably as friends in November 2021.