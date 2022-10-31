Bob Dylan performs heartfelt tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis

Bob Dylan performed a heartfelt tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis during his show in Nottingham on Friday covering his 1970 hit “I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye.”

Hours after Lewis death, Dylan paused his show in England to pay his respects, telling audience members at the Motorpoint Arena: “I don’t know how many of you know, but Jerry Lee’s gone. We’re gonna play this song, one of his. Jerry Lee will live forever – we all know that.”

American rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, who was torn between his Bible-thumping upbringing and his desire to make hell-raising rock 'n' roll with hits such as "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," has died at the age of 87.

Lewis passed away from natural causes at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith, by his side, his publicist said. The musician had been ill in recent years and suffered a stroke in 2019.