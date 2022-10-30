Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen settled divorce the 'smarter' way, says lawyer

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen ensured their divorce did not create troubles for the family, says lawyer.

The duo filed paperwork in Florida last year and went public with their separation via official statements dropped Friday.

Speaking about the situation, divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman says the former couple made the right choice in handling their split.

She told Page Six: “They very often will settle behind closed doors before they let anyone in."

“I think it’s very common. It’s the smarter way to do things.”

“You’re not only negotiating issues of custody and issues of finances, but you also have to be very careful if your public image is very valuable,” she says. “It’s just smarter not to put anything out there until you’re done and the ink is dried," she concluded.