'Not a confident person': James Corden opens up on his struggle with fame

James Corden revealed he is an introvert, not a 'confident lad or lout' who prefers going out and 'drinking lager,' as per The Times.

The British comedian also admitted that he struggled with fame initially as he was not sure if people liked him or just liked to see the famed character of Smithy, played by Corden, in Gavin and Stacey.

'I think I used to get quite freaked out. I didn't know how to deal with it, and also, there was this thing of people going, 'Ah, Smithy!' and – what do you do?

'They're expecting to meet this really confident lad, or lout, drinking lager, and I'm really not a lad, you know?

'I'm a musical theatre performer. I don't drink beer. I like maybe one slimline G&T. I didn't know what people wanted from me.'

The 44-year-old also said no one ever informs you on dealing with fame. Instead, you have to 'figure it out along the way' as he confessed he got 'tangled' up in wondering whether people liked him or liked his Smithy character.

Further, the Carpool Karaoke host claimed to quit The Late Late Show to spend more time with his children.

The interview came on the heels of the comedian's receiving a severe backlash after he was dubbed 'a tiny cretin of a man' by Keith McNally, the owner of upscale New York restaurant Balthazar.