Ireland's women team lands in Pakistan for twin series

Ireland's women cricket team. Twitter

The women cricket team of Ireland has landed in Lahore to play the One Day International and Twenty20 International series against Pakistan.

This is maiden visit of Ireland to the country. Different cricketers has voiced their excitement over the upcoming twin series.

The visitors will play three ODIs and as many T20Is at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium in November, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The ODI series will be held from November 4 to 9, as part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. The T20I series will take place from November 12 to 16.

All six matches will be played at the same venue -- the Gaddadi Stadium. There is no entry fee for all matches of the series.

The visiting team will engage in training sessions for four days ahead of the ODI series.

After successful tours by the men’s cricket teams of Australia, West Indies, and England earlier this year, Ireland will be the fifth international team to visit Pakistan in 2022.

Head of Women Cricket Tania Mallick said: “We had a memorable experience of hosting Sri Lanka earlier this year in Karachi and are now excited to host Ireland here at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“This is just the beginning of a new era in women’s cricket. After hosting Ireland we are looking forward to organising a women's league soon.”

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said: “We are all up for an exciting series against Ireland. The series will help us in attracting new fans to the women’s game.”