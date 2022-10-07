Pakistan women beat arch-rivals India by 13 runs in Asia Cup clash

Pakistan women team celebrates victory. Photo: PCB

DHAKA: The Pakistan women defeated their arch-rivals India by 13 runs in a nail-biting Asia Cup clash, courtesy of Nida Dar's half-century.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. The Green Shirts set a target of 138 runs for India in the crucial match.

Nida drove Pakistan to a convincing victory with a dominant bowling performance as she bagged two crucial wickets in her four overs and conceded just 23 runs.

The Indian team could score 124 runs and bowled out in the 20th over while chasing the target.

Speaking after the victory, jubilant Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said it was a very important game for the team after it lost a game yesterday.

“We executed things very well. Nida batted beautifully. We just wanted to take calculated risks. Nida played crucial innings for us."

The Pakistan skipper said that they read the conditions well today and executed the plans very well.

Cricket fraternity congratulates women team

All-rounder Shoaib Malik took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team, saying he was "super proud."

Captain's knock from Bismah Maroof and the way Nida Dar showed her class today, showed her dedication as well," he wrote.

"[You are a] superstar," the former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez wrote on his Twitter handle.



