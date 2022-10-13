Ireland women to tour Pakistan in November

LAHORE: Ireland women’s cricket team will tour Pakistan for the first time in November to play three ODIs and as many T20Is at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, announced Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.
The ODI series will be held from November 4 to 9, as part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. The T20I series will take place from November 12 to 16. All six matches will be played at the same venue.
The touring side will arrive in Lahore on October 29 and will engage in training sessions for four days prior to the ODI series.
After successful tours by the men’s cricket teams of Australia, West Indies, and England earlier this year, Ireland will be the fifth international team to visit Pakistan in 2022.
Head of Women Cricket Tania Mallick said: “We had a great experience of hosting Sri Lanka earlier this year in Karachi and are now excited to host Ireland here at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
“This is just a beginning of a new era in women’s cricket, after hosting Ireland we are looking forward to organising women’s league soon.”
Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said: “We are all up for an exciting series against Ireland. The series will help us in attracting new fans to the women’s game.”
Schedule:
4 November – First ODI
6 November – Second ODI
9 November – Third ODI
12 November – First T20I
14 November – Second T20I
16 November – Third T20I
