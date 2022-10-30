Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new text hotline sparks reactions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once gain accused of wadding into politics with their new text hotline.

Their Archewell Foundation marked Vote Early Day, a US civic holiday which supports voters by providing information on "how, where and when" they can vote early.



"Archewell Foundation believes in the importance of civic participation, no matter who you vote for. Voting matters because it affects your friends, family and communities," the organisation shared a message on October 28.

It added: "We all have a voice, and this is one key way to use it and help shape our future. October 28th is Vote Early Day in the United States, a civic holiday focused on helping every voter know how, where and when they can vote early. Some states have already started their early voting programs, and many are starting soon.

"Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to make a plan to vote on or before November 8th and to receive reminders for all upcoming elections."

The Duchess of Sussex in particular has been very vocal over the past years about the importance of register to vote and casting the ballot.

However, the couple's latest move has also sparked reactions from the people as they think Meghan and Harry once again tried to wade into politics.