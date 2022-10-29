'I love Kevin Feige': DC boss James Gunn reacts to Marvel-DC rivalry

James Gunn quashed the much-talked DC-Marvel rivalry as the director newly became CEO of DC, according to Variety.

The 56-year-old directed three Marvel movies of Guardians of the Galaxy movies and one Guardians television special; he said, “Not only do I love Kevin [Feige], he was the first person I told after I did the deal with DC (John Cena was the second),” Gunn wrote to fans.

“Contrary to popular belief, a dollar less for Marvel is not a dollar more for DC. DC and Marvel have the common goal of keeping the theater-going experience vibrant and alive!”

Marvel boss also congratulated Gunn on the latter DC Studios hire. On the red carpet of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the 49-year-old told Deadline, “Well, he has got a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he’s well aware of. But after that, I’ll be first in line to see anything he does.”

In their new jobs, Gunn and co-partner Safran will look after film, TV, and animation at DC Studios and directly report to Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav.