BTS' Jin single 'The Astronaut' sets new first-day sales record: Details inside      

BTS’ Jin and Coldplay collaboration music video The Astronaut sales set new high record within a day of its release.
On October 29, Soompi reported that BTS’ Jin's new single The Astronaut sales surpassed over 7 lac copies on the first day of its release.
The Astronaut sold an outstanding total of 700,954 copies, according to Hanteo Chart.
With this achievement, BTS Jin becomes the third solo artist in K-pop history to cross 7 lacs copies in sales on the first day of release after Lim Young Woong’s I'm Hero and EXO’s Baekhyun’s Bambi.
In addition, The Astronaut also topped the iTunes chart in many countries all over the world.
The Astronaut was released on October 28, 2022.
