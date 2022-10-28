Alessandra Ambrosio sets hearts racing in miniskirt as she goes pumpkin shopping 

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio wowed fans with her breathtaking look during a pumpkin shopping trip in Brentwood on Thursday.
The 41-year-old model left fans mesmerised with her ageless beauty in a minidress with a turtleneck at the top. The hem of the gown rested high on her thighs.
Adding more glam to her outfit she added a thin black jacket and covered her legs with a pair of socks that extended to just above her knees.
In the pictures shared on DailyMail Ambrosio is seen comparing several different pumpkins while doing her shopping. She seemed to make a choice eventually, picking a smaller pumpkin.
Her pumpkin shopping came on the same day she shared a few images of herself rocking a glamorous makeup look and light brunette locks styled in a wavy half-up, half-down hairstyle ahead of a 12-hour shoot day in Mexico City, Mexico.
