Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie feature as wealthiest celebrities on the AFR's 2022 Young Rich List

Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie star as wealthiest celebrities on the AFR's 2022 Young Rich List

Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie have recently been featured as the wealthiest celebrities in the 2022 Australian Financial Review's Young Rich List



According to Daily Mail, The ARF’s Young Rich List was released on Thursday in which Australia’s richest celebrities under the age of 40 from Hollywood, sports and music were revealed.

Supermodel Miranda Ker topped the list as the biggest earner and net worth of $173 million, up by $49 million from last year.

It is reported that Ker, who tied the knot with billionaire Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, rose to fame as a Victoria's Secret Angel and now has a popular skincare brand KORA Organics.

Hemsworth ranked second in the entertainment list as his net worth used to be $57 million, but has shot up considerably after he reportedly sold his fitness company to Jeff Bezos' younger brother.

Robbie, who ranked third in the list, has a net worth of $102 million. She is popular for her hit movies including Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and I, Tonya.

For the unversed, The ARF Young Rich List has been tracking “the fortunes of the country's wealthiest individuals” under age 40 since 2003.