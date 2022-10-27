Harry branded ‘selfish, greedy, hypocritical brat’: ‘Money-making muck!’

Prince Harry has come under fire for trying to “ruin his father’s coronation as King” with the unveiling of his memoir.

The accusations have been shared by Piers Morgan, over on his Twitter page.

His accusation features a lengthy social media caption that brands the Duke of Sussex as a ‘prince of privacy’ and reads, “Prince Privacy will hurl his latest torrent of malevolent money-making muck at the Royal Family just in time to ruin his father’s coronation as King.”

Before concluding, Mr Morgan even went as far as to say, “Charles should strip this petulant, selfish, greedy, hypocritical brat of all his remaining royal titles/status ASAP.”

