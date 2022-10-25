PTI's long march to kick off from Lahore on October 28: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a press conference in Lahore on October 25, 2022. — Screengrab via Twitter/@PTIofficial

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday said PTI will kick off its long march on October 28 (Friday) from Lahore.

Addressing a press conference, the former prime minister said that all party workers, supporters and leaders will gather at Lahore's Liberty Chowk at 11am from where they will march towards Islamabad.

The PTI chief had last week said that he would announce the date on Friday, but the anti-government march will now start on the same day — despite repeated government warnings.

The government approached the Supreme Court earlier to stop the PTI's long march. However, the apex court rejected the request to issue an interim order for stopping the PTI’s planned long march — giving a boost to the Khan-led party.

Before it approached the top court, the government issued repeated warnings to the PTI chief, with a top official saying that the authorities would multiply their May 25 policy by 10 if Khan announces another long march.

The PTI chief, during the presser, said that the “dacoits” saved themselves after assuming power and amendment selected laws, especially the NAB Ordinance.

“One can see clear differences between today’s Pakistan and the one that we left,” he said, urging people to compare the prices of electricity, oil and gas in PTI’s tenure and the current government’s rule.

'Long march far above politics'

The former prime minister termed PTI’s long march “far above” politics. “This is jihad as it is now a decisive moment for the people of Pakistan to choose their sides,” he said, adding this march will decide whether the people want to do slavery of these “thieves” or not.

“There is our march for Haqeeqi Azaadi and it has no timeframe. We will reach Islamabad from the GT Road and the nation will come from across Pakistan to Islamabad,” he maintained.

Responding to the allegations levelled against him by his opponents for being "irresponsible" for holding a march when the country was undergoing a crisis, Khan said that when he had taken office as the prime minister of the country, Pakistan was suffering from the "worst economic" situation.

"At that time, the country had no foreign exchanging reserves to support the falling rupee," he said, adding that to top it all off, his government also had to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Praising the former, PTI-led government, Khan said that once the country successfully tackled the COVID-19 pandemic, it saw exemplary growth — one which had not been witnessed in the last 17 years.

"We employed efforts to help the farmers' community and as a result, they were able to grow high-quality crops. Our IT exports increased three-fold due to the PTI government's policies," he recalled while also praising the Billion Tree Tsunami initiative to tackle the issue of climate change, which Khan said was lauded by the world.

Khan also extolled the PTI government's health-card initiative and said that such schemes were not even found in the most developed countries of the world.

Shedding light on the way the government issued warnings to the PTI in relation to the long march, Khan said that when he was the premier, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, and PPP's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held two long marches.

"At that time, they disregarded the economic situation of the country," he said.

More to follow...