Prince Harry looks ‘awkward, indecisive' talking 'importance' of therapy

File footage

Prince Harry addressed the importance of mental health and therapy during Masters of Scale Summit, held in San Francisco last week.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, shared his experience of taking therapy after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States. He noted that it had been ‘life changing.’

Meanwhile, body language expert Judi James has claimed that Harry’s gestures at the summit indicated “awkwardness” and “embarrassment.”

Analyzing a photo of the duke from the summit – shared by BetterUp - James told Express, “Harry’s body language here hints at some level of indecision or awkwardness bordering on embarrassment.”

Sitting on stage and discussing mental health he has his right hand placed on his thigh but not on the top of the thigh which would suggest alpha confidence, but clamped to the side, which seems to hint at indecision,” she explained.

James further noted that Harry’s awkwardness could reflect the “very personal discussion of his own mental health.”

“It could be prompted by his marketing role for the company he is promoting. Verbally he sounds very ‘on message,’ using what sounds like inspirational messages from his therapy about therapy bursting bubbles in his life,” she added.

During the appearance, Harry discussed mental health and his personal experience with therapy, saying, “I regained confidence that I never thought I had.”