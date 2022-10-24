Imran Khan secures bail in terror case after PTI protests

Former Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan leaving an Islamabad court after a hearing. — APP/File

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday granted bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a terror case filed against him and at least 100 others after protests broke out in the capital following his disqualification.



In a major decision on October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Khan, finding him guilty of not sharing details of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from their sale during his time as prime minister.

The highly anticipated ECP judgment plunged Pakistan into chaos as protests erupted in all the major cities of the country.

The former prime minister and several members of PTI's local leadership were booked in a terror case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad.

Today, Khan appeared before the court of judge Jawad Hassan for the hearing of his interim bail.



The court accepted Khan's plea, granting him interim bail till October 31. It directed Khan to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000.