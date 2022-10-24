When Tiffany Pollard revealed Ye has 'demons in kneecaps'

American TV star Tiffany Pollard claimed Kanye West has demons in his kneecaps and called for the rapper's exorcism in 2018.

According to HITC, the American TV star Tiffany Pollard claimed that the 'erratic behaviour' of the Donda rapper is due to the 'demons on his kneecaps', the clip has resurfaced again on the internet.

During a 2018 interview with The Daily Buzz, the I Love New York actor claimed that Ye is possessed, "I like to be sensitive with Kanye because I don't think Kanye even understands the attack that he's under."

Claiming that the 45-year-old kneecaps have demons, "Like, I literally looked at his photo recently with a magnifying glass and he doesn't even know that he has demons on his kneecaps."

“He’s being led by the dark side and he doesn’t even know this,” she continued before saying he “needs an exorcism”.

“I think that would bring him back to the speed we as the public, the world, would be able to relate to him on once again.”

Concluding her point with the need for an exorcism for West, “Those demons on his kneecaps just need to be exorcised.”



