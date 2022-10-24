Britney Spears returns to Instagram with a cryptic post

Britney Spears returned to Instagram 10 days after deactivating her account.

The Toxic singer, 40, sparked a debate online after posting an explicit picture of her on Sunday.

The Criminal singer shared a racy topless shot, wearing multiple necklaces and wrote a cryptic caption of the post, shared with her 41.9 million followers on the app.

The Grammy-winning singer wrote in the caption, “Rose is two years old but what if time is an illusion!!!??? I’m wearing the same necklace TODAY that I’m wearing here!!!”

Many of Britney’s fans praised the Hold Me Closer singer for celebrating her freedom. However, some of them were left in confusion over the singer’s reference to ‘Rose.’

“I think she is trying to say, that she feel controlled still, even after two years, and justice is not moving forward...” one user wrote.

“That is what I'm reading... I hope she is ok though, like where is she? I hope she is doing what she loves and felling happy. Nothing more,” another commented.

Britney deactivated her Instagram account just days after she publicly called out her father, Jamie, 70, and mother, Lynne, 67, for treating her “like a [explicit] dog” during her 13-year conservatorship.

She also posted a rant over the weekend on Twitter, saying that she was “scared of people” and accused her mom Lynne of being dismissive of her.