Brad Pitt mocked after he refuses to recognize Martin Brundle

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is receiving backlash after he refused to recognize Martin Brundle.
Taking to Twitter, journalist Omid Scobie shared a video of Brundle trying to talk to Brad Pitt.
"Brad Pitt making a movie about F1 but not knowing who the voice of the sport Martin Brundle is."
Martin John Brundle is a British former racing driver, best known as a Formula One driver and as a commentator for ITV Sport from 1997 to 2008, the BBC from 2009 to 2011, and Sky Sports since 2012.
Meanwhile, his dapper husband 47, kept things low-key while relaxing together
An aide 'aggressively demanded private dining for Meghan in 2017 and told staff she's "about to be a Duchess"
'There is nothing Helen Skelton can't do,' says Charlotte Smith
Tucker Carlson says 'Meghan is a failed actress, she’s clearly acting out of bad intent, she wants to destroy things...
Kim Kardashian posted snaps and videos from luxurious jet on her Instagram Story
Molly-Mae is six months pregnant