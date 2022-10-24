 
Brad Pitt mocked after he refuses to recognize Martin Brundle

By Web Desk
October 24, 2022
Hollywood star Brad Pitt is receiving backlash after he refused to recognize Martin Brundle.

Taking to Twitter, journalist Omid Scobie shared a video of Brundle trying to talk to Brad Pitt.

"Brad Pitt making a movie about F1 but not knowing who the voice of the sport Martin Brundle is."

Martin John Brundle is a British former racing driver, best known as a Formula One driver and as a commentator for ITV Sport from 1997 to 2008, the BBC from 2009 to 2011, and Sky Sports since 2012.

