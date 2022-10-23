Emily Ratajkowski defends her most CONTROVERSIAL dress from 2016

Emily Ratajkowski recently talked about her most controversial dresses during an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

The 31-year-old model referenced back to a figure-hugging, black cutout dress she had donned back in 2016, stating that the ensemble was 'the most controversial dress I've ever worn.'

The mother of one, who recently filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, further expressed that the dress 'caused this whole thing' and 'drama.'

During the video interview with the fashion outlet, Emily discussed a number of outfits that had caused some controversy. However, she admitted the 2016 plunging ensemble she wore to the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party resulted in the most drama.

Despite the controversy revolving around the ensemble, the star expressed, 'I still like that dress. I think I look great,' while quickly adding, 'I personally still stand behind it.'

In her latest interview with the publication, she stated, 'I had no idea what a scene this caused.'

'I can remember somebody called it extremely vulgar,' Emily recalled. 'And, like it became this huge like controversy on the internet.'

Along with defending her controversial gown, Emily also opened up to Harper's Bazaar about her split from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

'I feel all the emotions,' she admitted, breaking her silence after the separation and divorce filing.

Following her split, rumours had circulated on the internet and social media that Emily had been dating actor, Brad Pitt.

However, most recently, the star was spotted enjoying a romantic evening and sharing a passionate kiss in Manhattan with Orazio Rispo, a successful DJ and record shop owner.



