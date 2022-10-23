Prince Harry ‘gets paid by the hour’ can’t tell Netflix how to ‘run their business’

File Footage

Royal experts have issued a dire warning about Prince Harry’s standing with Netflix and claim the royal just “has no pull” with the streaming giant.



Prince Harry reportedly has no pull, nor standing with Netflix, “what so ever” and can't tell the company how to run their business.

These revelations have been made by royal commentator and TalkTV host Cristo in his chat with royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

Cristo started by saying, “So many people seem to be criticising The Crown this time, except Harry.”



“Harry says it is pure fiction, and that the only thing he hopes, which he will not get, is that he wants it to stop before it gets to me.”

“He told James Corden that it was obviously fiction, and clearly he is able to put those concerns aside.”

Later into the chat royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield also weighed into the conversation and responded to Cristo by saying, “This is how you can tell that Harry has little to no flex at Netflix because he did say he hoped The Crown would stop at him. He has said that for years. He said that to Angela Levin years ago.”

Before concluding she also added, “It shows that he has little to no pull at Netflix and ultimately he is their employee because they pay him. He can't tell them how to run their business.”