Sonakshi Sinha says she has become 'greedier' in choosing films and characters

'Double XL' also stars Zaheer Iqbal, Mahat Raghvendra and Shikhar Dhawan

Sonakshi Sinha opens up about the aspects she looks at while choosing a film or a character.

Recently, the Double XL co-stars appeared in an interview with PinkVilla, where the two talked about their film and also about other things.

Sinha revealed: “Honestly for me, nothing. I am instinctive, I have always been. If there is a film that I feel like I would like to watch on the big screen, I will do that film.”

She further added: “I’m just functioning from my heart, basically. Like, I have to like it or not like it at the time that I hear it. That is how I’ve always chosen my films. And I feel now also the only shift maybe is that I’ve just become greedier in terms of the roles that I want to do.”

“They have to be challenging me in some particular way or something very very different from what I’ve done before. So, that is the thought process, but still instinctive only.”

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s film Double XL is written by Mudassar Aziz and Sasha Singh. The film features: Zaheer Iqbal, Mahat Raghavendra and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.



According to PinkVilla, the film is slated to release in theatres on November 4, 2022.