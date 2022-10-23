Janet Jackson approves of her name-drop in Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album

Janet Jackson liked what she heard in her recent TikTok video as she listened to Taylor Swift’s song, Snow on the Beach.

On the fourth track of the album, Swift sings in the song, which also features Lana Del Rey, “But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet / Now I'm all for you like Janet / Can this be a real thing? Can it?”

In the video clip, the Grammy Award winner, 56, could be seen leaning back in her chair and bobbing her head to the song, which was written by Swift, Del Rey and Jack Antonoff. She smiles when her name comes up and a moment later, she comments, “That's nice.”

"I LUV it," Jackson captioned the video.

Swift talked about the song as she announced it during her TikTok collaboration for her series ‘Midnight Mayhem with Me’ to reveal the track names of the album ahead of its release. The Grammy winner, 32, had described it as “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment.”



“The song is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you,” Swift said. “...And you’re kind of looking around going, ‘Wait is this real? Is this a dream? Is this for real? Is this really happening?’ Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”

Per PEOPLE, Midnights, which is now available to stream, marks Swift's first project of entirely new material since the release of 2020's Evermore and its predecessor Folklore five months before.