Prince Harry developing his own truth about things

Royal expert Angela Levin said Prince Harry has started following Meghan Markle's way.

Levin joined Nana Akua to discuss Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royal Family

"I think unfortunately Prince Harry is following Meghan's way and he's developing his own truth about things. It's ridiculous" she said.

Levin, who recently published a book on Queen Consort Camilla, is known as staunch critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

