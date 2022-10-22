Netflix faces backlash for 'insulting the Queen' in The Crown

Royal commentator and film critic Richard Fitzwilliams has branded The Crown as "an insult to the Queen" amid controversy around season five's storylines.

Fitzwilliams, as per The Sun, seemingly urged the streaming giant to delay the new season of the series, writing: "Netflix could have postponed the series, which depicts events in the 1990s, a nightmarish time for the Royal Family, as a mark of respect after the death of the Queen, but chose not to do so.

“There is also the vexed issue of Diana’s fateful interview on Panorama and the duplicitous way this was obtained by the BBC which subsequently participated in an appalling cover up."

The public relations consultant was reported to have said: "The Prince of Wales has spoken out against it ever being screened again. The trailer shows the dramatisation of this interview is a pivotal part of the next series. It could not, of course, could have portrayed events without depicting it in some form and how it has chosen to do so remains to be seen."

The writer also shared his expertise and on the upcoming season of the royal drama as he penned: "However, unless it changes its policy on this, all that apparently matters to Netflix are the viewing figures even though it has turned the corner after a difficult period, with more than 2million more subscribers. The dead cannot sue and the royal family obviously will not."

The video network - who has signed a multi-million dollar deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - seems to be in turmoil as royal fans and some critics see its most significant series The Crown as a threat to the monarchy.

However, some still cling to the fact that it's a fiction not a documentary sot they take the show as a drama not the reality and urge the others to watch it in the same way to get some entertainment.

There are also reports that some aides are planning to stop using 'Consort' in King Charles' wife's title, and instead refer to Prince Willaim and Harry's stepmother Queen Camilla.