BLACKPINK's Lisa achieves another incredible YouTube milestone

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Lisa B-single track 'Money' has achieved another YouTube views counter mark.



On October 21, The Korea Herald reported that BLACKPINK's Lisa solo single track Money surpassed 700 million views counter on YouTube.

The music video is the B-single track of Lisa's solo debut album LALISA. It was officially released on September 10, 2021, and it took more than a year for this win.

Recently, Lisa hit album LALISA successfully maintained its position at Billboard 100 No. 84 and ranked at No. 46 on the UK (United Kingdom) official Chart Top 100 even after more than one year of its release.

Lisa is a member of the world’s famous Korean band and became the first female artist to achieve so when the album LALISA sold over 736,000 copies in South Korea and crossed 73.6 million views on YouTube during its first week of sales.