Amy Schumer reveals what her three-year-old son thinks about her being popular

Amy Schumer recently shared that her three-year-old son is not “impressed” about his mother’s celebrity status.
“I think your kid just wants you to be their mom,” confessed Amy in a latest interview with E! News while attending the Season 5 premiere of her show Inside Amy Schumer in New York.
She went on to explain, “He's not impressed that there's a microphone and a camera. He's just like, 'OK, when can we go? 'Cause I want chicken nuggets.’”
Amy, who shares her son with her husband, chef Chris Fischer, revealed her son Gene enjoyed accompanying her mum at work.
“It's such a community on set,” said the 41-year-old.
She continued, “So, my son loves just all the attention and seeing my co-stars' and co-collaborators' kids. It's a women-led show. So, we made it a very child-friendly environment.”
Amy is returning to screens after six years with her revival show Inside Amy Schumer, which premiered last night on Paramount+.
“The gang's back. We're all back. Coming back together and writing this season of our show was just such a dream. It felt so good. It felt so right,” she added.
