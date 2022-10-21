Joy Behar bashes Dame Judi Dench over ‘The Crown 5’ scathing criticism

File Footage

Joy Behar slammed Dame Judi Dench over her demand of a disclaimer before each episode of the upcoming season of The Crown.

The Belfast actor accused the Netflix hit series of being “cruelly unjust” and “hurtful” to the still-grieving royal family in an open letter to The Times.

Reacting to the scathing criticism, The View co-host said, “This dame disagrees with Dame Judi Dench, because they tell you at the top that it is not a documentary, and if you have a brain, you can figure out that the writers have used history.”

“And if it’s documented history, then we can believe it, but we’re not going to believe a conversation that’s going on in the bedroom of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip,” Behar added. “Nobody was there but the two of them, so you don’t believe that part. But the historical part, you believe.”

Whoopi Goldberg did not agree with Behar, saying she thought Dench was specifically criticizing a plot of the show where Prince Philip had an affair that never actually happened in reality.

“He had several affairs, apparently, but not this one,” the comedian joked in response to Goldberg.

Another co-host of the ABC program Sunny Hostin also weighed in on the on-going debate as she sided with Dench.

“I do think a little disclaimer would be really perfect, thank you. I will say this, one of the pushback that they’re getting is about Lady Diana’s death … they’re not going to show what really happened, but I think we all remember how tragic that was, and history is ugly sometimes, and I don’t think there’s a problem showing it,” Hostin said.

She added, “I think that storyline in particular, that people are saying you can’t show her death is almost bastardizing history. It’s something we should never forget what happened to Princess Diana.”



