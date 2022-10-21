Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ echoes Prince Harry’s ‘stuck in royal family’ claim

file footage

It seems like Netflix agrees with Prince Harry’s feelings of being ‘trapped’ or ‘stuck’ in the British royal family, with the trailer for the upcoming season for hit royal drama The Crown featuring a dialogue echoing the same.



Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, stepped away from his family in 2020, moving to the US with his wife Meghan Markle and kids the same year. A year after, he sat down for a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, telling her that he had been ‘trapped’ in the royal family.

In the explosive interview, Prince Harry said: “I was trapped, but I had no idea I was trapped.”

He even went on to suggest that his brother, Prince William, and father, the new monarch King Charles, were still stuck.

“My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have compassion for that,” he had said, making headlines.

Now, almost two years later, the latest season of The Crown seems to allude the same with a chilling dialogue from Jonathan Pryce who plays the late Prince Philip in the show.

In the new trailer for season 5 released on October 20, 2022, Pryce’s Philip tells Elizabeth Debicki’s Princess Diana, “Remember the one condition, the one rule. You remain loyal to this family.”

Diana then replies, “You mean silent?” to which Philip responds saying, “Yes. It’s a system, for better or for worse. We’re all stuck in it.”



The dialogue is an interesting choice to include in the trailer, amid continued backlash against the royal drama in the UK especially after the Queen’s death just last month.