'Rust' makers slapped with $136,793 fine over 'willful and serious' safety violation

Alec Baldwin-starrer Rust is planning to get back on filming; however, a hefty fine of $136,793 is the condition to reshoot, as per Deadline.
After the settlement with the Hutchins family, the doors to resume production opened, but the production of the film has been slapped with $136,793 in fines by the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau for “willful and serious” violation of workplace safety procedures to start again the shooting.
However, the team of the Rust is disputing the charge. There are also complaints about payments not being paid to some parties in New Mexico.
The report adds the production sorted out the dues of the security company Bonanza Creek Ranch which stayed active for months despite the film set being closed down.
An insider close to production told Deadline that before cameras roll again on the western, “all monies will be paid up.”
Meghan Markle has been accused of giving fans a complete masterclass in PR
Anne Hathaway reveals how children influence her decision
'DDLJ' was Aditya Chopra's directorial film, released in 1995
Kanye West puts on a loved-up display with model Juliana Nalu amid controversy surrounding his anti-semitic remarks
Harry, The Duke of Sussex, seemingly accused the monarchy of failing to take care of its principals’ mental health
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘energized and excited’ by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death