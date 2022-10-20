Prince Harry opens up on having therapist during surprise appearance

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco as he admitted having a therapist.
During a session on Wednesday, the 38-year-old opened up about having a therapist despite growing up in the royal family.
"I have a coach. I wish I had two," he said, according to Financial Times correspondent Dave Lee.
The CEO and co-founder of Shortcut Kurt Schrader also confirmed Harry’s appearance at the event with a photo of the prince.
Schrader tweeted, "Great to hear someone who you think grew up with everything talk about the need for therapy and coaching for everyone."
Taking to Twitter, Mercy Corps CEO Tjada D’Oyen McKenna also commented on Harry’s remarks: “'From a boss standpoint, if you see your people as numbers, you will fail.
"You can't treat them as numbers, but folks who need a human connection to fire on all cylinders.' Wise words from Prince Harry! #MastersOfScaleSummit.”
