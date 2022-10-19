PCB reschedules bilateral T20I series with West Indies

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran strikes a shot in a match with Pakistan in England on May 31, 2019. — AFP/File

LAHORE: A bilateral T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies has been rescheduled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the board said on Wednesday.

The decision was made after the Cricket West Indies (CWI) agreed to the postponement. The series was earlier due to take place in Pakistan in January 2023, but will now be held in the first quarter of 2024.

PCB shared that the board decided the postponement due to the schedule of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year, which will be hosted by the West Indies and the USA in June 2024.

It further shared added that the shortest format matches in the series will, therefore, help both sides to prepare in the run-up to the tournament.

PCB shared that the three-match T20I series with the West Indies in January 2023 is not part of the recently announced 2023-2027 ICC Future Tours Programme.

"The West Indies played their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against Pakistan in Multan in May 2022, while the December 2021 series comprised three T20Is in Karachi," the board's statement.