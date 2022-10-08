Ramiz Raja confident of Pakistan's win victory in T20 World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Saturday entrusted his confidence in the national team for winning the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
Speaking during Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan", Raja said the Green Shirts will go to T20 World Cup fully prepared.
"Pakistan team is capable of winning the T20 World Cup and they emerge victorious in the tournament," Raja confidently said.
He added that the Babar Azam-led team will prepare strongly for the upcoming international tournament.
"They are not under any pressure. I am confident they will compete at their best in the mega event," the former cricketer hoped.
Talking about his philosophy for success, Raja said Babar needs to be a strong captain.
"My philosophy is simple, make your captain strong," Raja shared.
Showering praises on the cricket team's captain, Raja said: "Babar is trying hard and improving day by day. We have found a player like Babar after so many years."
