Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘deceptive nature’ and ‘abject dishonesty’

A royal commentator has lashed out at Meghan Markle in new attack, saying there’s no end to Prince Harry's wife's "deceptive nature" and "abject dishonesty".
“That’s what we’re seeing here,” Ms Kelly told Sky News host Paul Murray.
Kelly’s remarks come after the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her time as a briefcase girl on 'Deal or No Deal' claiming she was treated like a “bimbo” and “objectified”.
“She does this podcast with Paris Hilton on how ‘oh we’ve been labelled bimbos, it’s so wrong’, meanwhile Paris Hilton made millions of dollars off of that label, leaned into robustly, which she discusses in the podcast. It’s ridiculous.”
Ms Kelly did not show mercy to Prince Harry's wife as she accused her of giving a misleading impression.
