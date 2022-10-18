Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez spotted with mystery woman in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman as they enjoyed a spot of retail therapy on Beverly Hills' swanky Rodeo Drive on Monday.
Photos obtained by DailyMail show the former baseball player, 47, walking hand-in-hand with the female companion before stopping by a designer boutique.
Alex cut a casual figure in a navy sweater which he layered over a white T-shirt and teamed with jeans.
Meanwhile, A-Rod's companion flashed a glimpse of her toned midriff in a cropped coral cardigan and white-legged jeans.
The beauty layered the look with a long cream cardigan and toted her belongings in a quite expensive Louis Vuitton bag.
Alex previously split from fitness competitor Kathryne with a source telling Page Six, adding, 'It’s all good.'
After the split, A-Rod is now 'having fun and hanging out with his family.'
Earlier this year, he admitted he had 'no regrets' about his former relationship with Jennifer Lopez.
His ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck this summer.
