King Charles dance video goes viral ahead of coronation

King Charles throwback dance video has taken the internet by storm ahead of his coronation next year.
The video is making rounds on TikTok and has won the hearts of the royal fans.
The then Prince, now a king, can be seen breakdancing in the video from his 1985 visit to Middleton-on-Sea in West Sussex.
He joined the young people and at one point even volunteered to have a go at breakdancing.
Although, King Charles, then a 37-year-old young prince, didn't quite master the breakdancing moves, but royal fans were certainly impressed by his willingness to take part.
The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced last week.
Charles, 73, will be formally crowned at London´s Westminster Abbey, following a long tradition dating back more than 900 years.
The monarch´s wife, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, will also be crowned, the palace confirmed.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is a 'safe pair of hands' within the Royal Family
Julia Roberts, George Clooney turn heads as they walk down the red-carpet at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ premiere
Princess Anne on Tuesday awarded Daniel Craig with the same royal honour as his iconic character James Bond
Royals told to keep mum on Lord Mountbatten alleged abuse towards a child
Prince Harry would lose battle against Camilla due to King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reality series were schedule to release in December