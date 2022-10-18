King Charles relative Lord Mountbatten allegedly abused young boy 'twice'

King Charles' great uncle, Lord Mountbatten, has been accused of molesting a little boy.



Lord Louis Mountbatten allegedly abused an 11-year-old child in the 1970s at a notorious children's home.

A Northern Ireland resident, Arthur Smyth, has accused the former politician.

Kevin Winters of KRW Law, Mr Smyth’s solicitor, says: “Central to the case are our client’s allegations of abuse by the late Lord Louis Mountbatten.

“Understandably many abuse survivors for reasons of obvious sensitivity choose to remain anonymous.

"Arthur’s decision to reveal his identity must be set against this backdrop.

“It is borne out of anger at systemic state cover-up on abuse at these institutions.

“He alleges to have been abused twice as an 11-year-old by the deceased royal.

“It’s the first time that someone has stepped forward to take allegations against Lord Mountbatten into a court.

“That decision hasn’t been taken lightly.

“He understands only too well that it will be a deeply unpopular case with many people coming as it does within weeks of the passing of the Queen.”