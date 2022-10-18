Alec Baldwin steps out with three sons post legal settlement

American actor Alec Baldwin was seen spending time with his three young sons in New York City, Sunday.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 64, was accompanied by boys Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, and Romeo, four, on the outing, along with nannies as they grabbed a bite at a local eatery.

The 30 Rock alum and wife Hilaria, 38, are also parents to daughter Carmen, nine, son Eduardo, two, daughter María Lucía, one, and three-week-old baby daughter Ilaria; Alec is also father to model Ireland Baldwin, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, 68.

The Glengarry Glen Ross star looked dapper in a black corduroy coat over a plum polo shirt with dark gray pants with black dress shoes.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The father-of-eight was seen chatting with his three young sons at a local eatery.

Baldwin was spotted out just more than a week after a legal settlement in connection with the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Rust in New Mexico on October 21, 2021.

In the tragic incident, which took place inside a small church, the gun Baldwin was holding fired, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Hutchins' family on October agreed to a settlement with Baldwin and other producers on the film, with producers planning to restart the shooting of the film early next year.



