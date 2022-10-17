Kanye West enjoys a solo outing after romantic date with new flame Juliana Nalu

Kanye West looked cool and relaxed as he was spotted in Beverly Hills on Sunday afternoon after spending a romantic date with his new flame Juliana Nalu.

Enjoying a solo outing, the Donda rapper 45, swapped his usual 2024 cap for a black hat that read Satoshi Nakamoto - a nod to the mysterious bitcoin creator.

And he traded his controversial 'White Lives Matter' shirt for a fluro orange top, which he wore with black jeans and oversized boots.

West shocked fans last week when he tweeted that he was going to 'go death con 3 on Jewish people...' which resulted in him being banned from the microblogging app.

Yet he doubled down on his view during an interview on Drink Champs on Saturday as he claimed that Kim discussing her intimate life with Pete alluded to Jewish Zionist practice.

West was referring to a scene on The Kardashians, in which Kim, 41, spoke about how she made her romantic moments more special with Pete, 28, in front of a fireplace in tribute to her grandmother.

The musician was recently banned from Twitter last week due to past anti-Semitic comments he made against the Jewish community, including, 'I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE...'



