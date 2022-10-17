Danish Queen genius tactic to paint Prince Christian as ‘ordinary’

Queen Margrethe and the Danish royal family on Sunday shared a black and white photo of Prince Christian to mark his 17th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the official account dropped the young prince’s photo ‘taken by his friend’ which was in contrast to official portraits of the family.

Royal expert and historian Lars Havbakke Sorensen told BT that the photo is a genius tactic to paint the prince as ‘ordinary’.

“It is clear that you want to signal more relaxedness and people-ness, and that he is a completely ordinary young man.

“It signals that he is a prince who lives a completely ordinary everyday life - and it fits the image that you want to draw of him in public,” he added.

This came after the Queen of Denmark stripped four of her grandchildren of their HRH titles.

“As of January 1 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist,” the palace statement read.

Following the announcement, Prince Joachim’s four children - Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, lost their princely titles.