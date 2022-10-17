After She-Hulk, Megan Thee Stallion eyes 'Stranger Things', 'Bridgerton' debut?

After She-Hulk, Megan Thee Stallion eyes 'Stranger Things', 'Bridgerton'?

After her recent MCU debut in She-Hulk, Megan Thee Stallion looks all prepped for another acting venture as the American rapper eyes for a role in Netflix's Stranger Things and romantic drama Bridgerton this time, as per NBC.



According to the news web, the Savage singer in a monologue on SNL flexed her British accent, “Like, I don’t want to toot my own horn or nothing but I think I do a pretty good British accent,” adding, putting her wish to be in the historical-romantic show on the air, “put me in Bridgerton (expletive).”

Previously, the Texas singer also teased her appearance on the sci-fi show by posting a series of pictures on Instagram, matching the theme of the show and sitting in a director chair on Netflix holding the cue card of the Stranger Things series title.







The Grammy-winner made her acting debut on P-Valley Season 2 as a guest appearance named Tina Snow.

Earlier, Megan Thee Stallion was in New York City to practise her appearance in SNL. In the midst, her home was burglarized in L.A.

The 27-year-old confirmed the incident on Twitter, “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe,” read the message Megan shared on social media Friday.







