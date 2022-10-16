Sidharth Malhotra calls Alia Bhatt a 'wonderful performer'

Sidharth Malhotra discussed Alia Bhatt in an interview recently. According to Hindustan Times, Sidharth praises Alia for her preparation and ability to make everything seem simple.
Sidharth called Alia a fabulous performer and said that she makes it look like it is too easy for her which is all due to the preparation work she puts behind it.
Sidharth told Bollywood Hungama, "Alia is a fabulous performer, and where she makes you believe that it is all coming in very easily but she does her homework. I think her ease, her prep work [is incredible].”
Sidharth and Alia dated each other for a while. Though they never spoke about it while they were dating, they confirmed it after they split.
Sidharth Malhotra is currently rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani and the couple is about to get married soon as per reports. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is married to Ranbir Kapoor and is expecting her first child.
