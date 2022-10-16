Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer's victim calls out Netflix show for depicting her deaf son's death

Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been slammed by Shirley Hughes, whose son Tony Hughes was murdered by notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in May 1991.

Slamming Ryan Murphy's series, Hughes said that she doesn't understand how Netflix were able to recreate this difficult part of their lives on screen in this manner.

"I don’t see how they can use our names and put stuff like that out there," she stated.

The sixth episode of Dahmer focuses on Tony Hughes, who was deaf and non-vocal.

Tony is played by Rodney Burford in the series. He was 31 years old at the time of his murder.

Tony, who was an aspiring model, grew up writing notes, reading lips and using sign language to communicate.

Mrs. Hughes’ comments echo sentiments of other families of Dahmer’s victims.

Rita Isbell's brother Errol Lindsey was just 19 years old when he was killed by Dahmer.

She has said that Netflix didn't attempt to contact her despite portraying her as an emotionally broken person and dubbed the series 'harsh and careless'.

She said: "It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then, I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it . . . They just did it."

Meanwhile, Netflix doesn't have a legal obligation to consult the families of the victims as the events brought to life on screen are a matter of public record.

Despite the criticism, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has become the second most-watched English-language series in a week in Netflix history, behind only Stranger Things season four.