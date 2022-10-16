 Piers Morgan gushes over Sarah Ferguson

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan can’t stop gushing over Sarah Ferguson after she shared adorable photos with Queen Elizabeth’s corgis.
Prince Andrew’s former wife posted adorable pictures with Muick and Sandy to celebrate her 63rd birthday.
She turned to Twitter and Instagram handles simultaneously and uploaded the photos with the corgis with a sweet note.
She wrote, “The presents that keep giving.”
Re-sharing the same post of Sarah Ferguson, the former Good Morning Britain presenter can’t stop gushing over the mother of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
He re-posted the photos with simple heart emoticon.
